Ontario's COVID-19 deaths surpass 5,000, hospitalizations hit a new record

Ontario is reporting 3,338 cases of COVID-19 and over 46,400 tests completed on Monday.

The province is also reporting 29 new deaths bringing the provincial total past the 5,000 mark.

Locally, there are 931 new cases in Toronto, 531 in Peel, 241 in York Region, 168 in Niagara and 165 in Waterloo.

