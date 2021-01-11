Loading articles...

Ontario's COVID-19 deaths surpass 5,000, hospitalizations hit a new record

Last Updated Jan 11, 2021 at 10:28 am EST

Covid-19 samples sit in a refrigerator at a LifeLabs testing facility in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Ontario Public Health has tapped private labs to help reach their testing goal of 16,000 per day. Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ontario is reporting 3,338 cases of COVID-19 and over 46,400 tests completed on Monday.

The province is also reporting 29 new deaths bringing the provincial total past the 5,000 mark.

Locally, there are 931 new cases in Toronto, 531 in Peel, 241 in York Region, 168 in Niagara and 165 in Waterloo.

More details to come.

