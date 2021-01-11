Loading articles...

No new COVID-19 cases: Nunavut moves to lift remaining lockdowns in two communities

Last Updated Jan 11, 2021 at 5:28 pm EST

IQALUIT, Nunavut — After two weeks with no new cases of COVID-19, Nunavut says it will lift lockdowns in the last two communities that were still facing strict public health measures.

But Dr. Michael Patterson, chief public health officer, says it will take until the end of January to officially declare over outbreaks in Arviat and Whale Cove.

Arviat, a community of about 2,800 on the western shore of Hudson Bay, was at the centre of Nunavut’s outbreak late last year with 222 of the territory’s 266 total cases. 

Patterson says that starting Tuesday, travel restrictions to and from the two communities will be lifted, although non-essential travel is still not recommended. 

He also says government offices, businesses and schools can reopen, and gatherings with no more than 10 people indoors and 50 outdoors will be allowed.

Nunavut reported its first case of COVID-19 on Nov. 6, but numbers grew quickly and the government ordered a two-week territorywide lockdown that was lifted in most communities Dec. 2.

Public vaccination clinics that received the Moderna vaccine are being held in Igloolik, Gjoa Haven, Arviat and Cambridge Bay this week.

The territory started vaccinating its elders last week. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
WB Hwy 7 at Jane - two right lanes blocked with a collision, heavy traffic from approaching Creditstone. #WBHwy7
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:30 AM
Relatively mild temperatures for us today but not as mild as it was last year on this date. On Jan.11 2020, we had…
Latest Weather
Read more