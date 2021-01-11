Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (17,934.45, down 107.62 points.)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT). Down $2.12, or 25.06 per cent, to $6.34 on 15.1 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Financials. Up nine cents, or 0.12 per cent, to $74.20 on 7.8 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down nine cents, or 0.38 per cent, to $23.40 on 7.2 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 13 cents, or 1.56 per cent, to $8.22 on 6.8 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up nine cents, or 0.21 per cent, to $42.47 on 6.6 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Unchanged at 51 cents on 6.5 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank — The leaders of Canada’s top banks believe an economic rebound is on the horizon, but say the short term looks difficult and spending won’t truly pick up until the back half of 2021 or even 2022. The chief executives of the country’s most prominent banks think Canada is benefiting from generous government relief packages that reduced delinquencies and insolvencies and the arrival of several promising COVID-19 vaccines. However, they say the coming weeks don’t look pretty because growing numbers of Canadians are continuing to contract the virus. TD chief executive Bharat Masrani said things are not going to be good short term but will be more positive as the year goes by.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI). Down 22 cents to $26.88. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. says it plans to spend US$100 million to increase tempeh production capacity with the acquisition of a food processing plant in Indianapolis. The company says the purchase of the plant is expected to close in early April followed by the installation of tempeh production equipment with initial capacity of about 4.5 million kilograms of the protein made from soybeans. Maple Leaf Foods announced plans in 2019 to build a new plant protein facility in Shelbyville, Ind., but it says development of that project has been delayed due to a number of factors, including the pandemic.

