Man pleads guilty to intentionally pushing 73-year-old man in front of TTC train in 2018

Last Updated Jan 11, 2021 at 1:01 pm EST

A man has pleaded guilty to intentionally pushing a stranger in front of a subway train at Bloor-Yonge station several years ago.

According to facts read in court, John Reszetnik pushed 73-year-old Yosuke Hayahara in front of the train shortly after 10 a.m. on June 18, 2018.

“At approximately 10:14 a.m., Mr. Reszetnik forcefully pushed Mr. Hayahara in front of the subway as it travelled into the station at approximately 50 kilometres an hour,” Crown attorney Sean Doyle said.

“Mr. Hayahara was pulled under the subway and trapped between the wall and track; he died later that day of blunt impact chest trauma.”

Reszetnik faces a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for between 10 and 25 years.

“Mr. Reszetnik meant either to cause his death or to cause him bodily harm that he knew was likely to cause his death and was reckless whether death ensued or not,” Doyle concluded.

The man’s trial was scheduled to begin in a week.

