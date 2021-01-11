Loading articles...

Man arrested for impaired driving after crash with TTC bus in Scarborough

Last Updated Jan 11, 2021 at 9:20 pm EST

A car and bus are seen in Scarborough after a collision on Jan. 11, 2021. CITYNEWS/David Misener

A man has been arrested for impaired driving after his car collided with a TTC bus in Scarborough on Monday evening.

Police were called to the area of Kingston and Scarborough Golf Club roads around 7:15 p.m.

The driver of the car was trapped inside the vehicle for a short while. He suffered minor injuries that are not considered life threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:30 PM
EB Eglinton is now OPEN at Kingston Road.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:30 AM
Relatively mild temperatures for us today but not as mild as it was last year on this date. On Jan.11 2020, we had…
Latest Weather
Read more