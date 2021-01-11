Loading articles...

Lululemon says fourth-quarter sales and profit at top end of expectations

Last Updated Jan 11, 2021 at 7:14 am EST

VANCOUVER — Lululemon Athletica Inc. says revenue and earnings for its fourth quarter are forecast to come in at the top end of its earlier expectations.

The athletic clothing retailer says it now expects its percentage growth rate for net revenue compared with a year ago to be at the high end of its earlier expectations for mid-to-high teens.

Lululemon also says it expects its growth rate for adjusted diluted earnings per share to now be at the high end of its earlier expectations for a result in the mid-single digits.

The fourth quarter of Lululemon’s 2020 financial year ends on Jan. 31.

The company issued the updated guidance ahead of meetings with analysts and investors at an investment conference this week.

Lululemon chief executive Calvin McDonald says the company remains confident about its opportunities in 2021 and committed to its growth plan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 ramp to Keele - the right lane is blocked with a stalled transport. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 58 minutes ago
Relatively mild temperatures for us today but not as mild as it was last year on this date. On Jan.11 2020, we had…
Latest Weather
Read more