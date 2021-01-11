London, Ont., hospital CEO ousted after international travel comes to light

A hospital network in London, Ont., has fired its CEO after he travelled internationally several times during the pandemic.

The London Health Sciences Centre says Dr. Paul Woods travelled to the U.S. five times since March, including during the December holidays.

Woods’ travel came to light on Friday and the hospital network at that time said it supported his continued leadership.

On Monday, however, the network said it was immediately ending Woods’ employment as president and CEO in response to hospital and community concerns about his trips.

The hospital network said its board of directors had no advance notice of Woods’ trips and didn’t approve his travel.

Woods apologized on Friday for his decision to visit family out of the country.

At the time of Woods’ most recent travel, one of the network’s sites, University Hospital, was experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak that has killed 23 people and sickened more than 150 patients and staff.

Last week, Halton’s police chief became the latest official exposed for travelling during the pandemic.

Stephen Tanner issued a statement on Friday, acknowledging he did in fact travel to Florida at the end of December with “the knowledge and support of the Halton Police Board Chair.”

That same day, a senior bureaucrat at the Public Health Agency of Canada, who side hustles as a beauty, fashion, and travel influencer, apologized for a Jamaican vacation she took in November.