Former hospital CEO who lost job after Caribbean vacation to get over $1M severance

The former CEO of Niagara Health and St. Joseph’s Health System will receive over a million dollars in severance, as per multiple media reports.

Dr. Tom Stewart was fired as head of both hospitals last week after he travelled to the Dominican Republic over the December holidays, despite public health guidance asking people to avoid non-essential travel.

RELATED: Ontario doctor ousted as CEO of two hospitals after Dominican holiday travel

However, he is still reportedly entitled to severance because the vacation was approved by the St. Joseph’s Health System board. When he was fired, it triggered the “without cause” clause in his contract.

Stewart resigned from the Ontario government’s COVID-19 pandemic advisory group last week after news of his travel came to light.

With files from The Canadian Press