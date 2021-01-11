Feds could declare 'Proud Boys', other far-right groups as terrorist organizations

The Trudeau government is looking into officially declaring various far-right groups as “terrorist organizations” after the storming of the U.S. Capitol last week in Washington.

In an update on Monday, Justin Trudeau said the feds are starting to gather the evidence it says it needs to label groups like the ‘Proud Boys’ as terrorist groups.

The public safety minister’s office says in a statement that national security agencies are monitoring the groups and such a declaration would help law enforcement freeze assets, prevent fundraising, and open up more investigative tools.

RELATED: RCMP says no Canadians were involved in violent riots at U.S. Capitol

However, security expert Phil Gurski, with Borealis Threat and Risk Consulting, tells 680 NEWS this may do little to stop right-wing extremists, noting terrorists don’t care about laws and they don’t need a lot of money.

“The vast majority of attacks can be carried out by any idiot with what he has in his or her wallet,” Gurski said. “You don’t need multiple of millions of dollars to carry out a terrorist attack.”

Gurski claims the terror list is more of a political tool.

The NDP has been pushing for the designation for the ‘Proud Boys’ since members were a part of the crowd at the capitol building when it was violently invaded.

RELATED: Trudeau denounces Trump’s influence at U.S. Capitol, says President ‘incited’ violence

After being encouraged and led on by President Donald Trump, last Wednesday, a mob of Trump supporters concentrated on the U.S. Capitol, swept past law enforcement and rampaged through the halls of Congress.

In the days since federal and local authorities have begun arresting people who they said were involved.

Officers have been criticized for their actions after snippets of videos taken by the rioters showed some posing for selfies, acquiescing to demands by screaming rioters to move aside so they could stream inside the building.

One officer died in the riot and at least a dozen were injured.

With files from The Associated Press