Eatonville woman dies after falling down slope at Mt Rainier

Last Updated Jan 11, 2021 at 8:44 am EST

MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK, Wash. — A woman has died after falling down a steep slope at Mount Rainier National Park, the National Park Service said.

Constance Markham, 65, of Eatonville, Pierce County, fell below Ricksecker Point, in the southwest corner of the park, the Park Service said. The fall, which the Park Service said was accidental, was reported at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the Seattle Times reported.

“Searchers located her in steep, hazardous terrain and confirmed that she was deceased,” the Park Service said Sunday. “A ground team returned to the area today and she was recovered using a helicopter.”

The Associated Press

