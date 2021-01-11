Loading articles...

Early childhood educator charged in alleged sexual assault

Police charged Ta-Hath Martin, 45, of Toronto with Sexual Interference and Sexual Assault on Jan. 4, 2021. (HAND-OUT/TPS)

A Toronto early childhood educator has been charged in the alleged sexual assault of a child in his care, police say.

Police say the accused worked at NYAD – Not Your Average Daycare in the city’s east end when the alleged offences took place.

They allege the man repeatedly sexually assaulted a child under 16 between April 12 and Dec. 18, 2018.

Ta-Hath Martin, 45, was arrested and charged last Monday with sexual interference and sexual assault.

He’s due in court March 5.

Police say he has worked at several of the daycare’s locations since 2003 and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

