CRTC to launch hearing on CBC's application to renew broadcasting licences

Last Updated Jan 11, 2021 at 4:14 am EST

OTTAWA — Canada’s telecommunications regulator will launch a multi-day review today of the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.’s broadcasting licences.

The CRTC says electronic hearings will begin at 10 a.m. before its five-member panel.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission will first hear from the public broadcaster which is seeking to renew licences for its various English- and French-language audio and audio-visual programming services.

Seventy interveners are scheduled to begin presentations on Friday and continue over eight days until Jan. 26.

The Canadian Media Producers Association will make the first presentation. 

Others include the Canadian Olympic Committee, Quebecor Media Inc., Friends of Canadian Broadcasting and the Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages. 

CBC’s response to the intervener presentations is scheduled for Jan. 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:QBR.B)

The Canadian Press

