'The time to act is now': City to open COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Metro Toronto Convention Centre

Toronto officials said the City is set to open a makeshift, COVID-19 immunization clinic that will be run out of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

The City’s top doctor, Eileen de Villa, confirmed it will begin operations one week from today, on Monday, Jan. 18.

De Villa says many people spent too much time together through December, but adds, “we can turn this around.”

“You may get COVID-19 and survive, most people do,” de Villa said.

“But you may spread to someone who can’t and it’s not fair, that someone should die from COVID-19, because the rest of us didn’t try hard enough to avoid it.”

The Toronto-run vaccination clinic will begin with frontline workers, offering roughly 250 doses per day for three weeks.

Second doses will be administered to the same people three-to-four-weeks later.

Mayor John Tory said this will be the first clinic program in the City of its kind.

“The task of making vaccinations available to three million people requires initial steps forward like this,” the mayor said.

“This site will be focused on vaccinating people designated by the province as next in line for the vaccine, including frontline healthcare workers in our shelter system and public health workers who will work themselves as COVID-19 immunizers.”

Last week, University Health Network (UHN) CEO, Dr. Kevin Smith, said his employees have “exhausted their supply” of COVID-19 vaccinations, citing an urgent need for more treatments with appointments rapidly filling up.

Mayor John Tory has said the province should move to “urgently” impose a full lockdown similar to the one implemented during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I cannot stress enough the immense amount of work underway within your city government to help the province rollout the vaccine,” Tory said.

He said Ontario should shut down more businesses, including big box stores so that people have “fewer places to go” and return to restricting their own activities.

Tory stopped short of calling for a curfew, however, saying it would be better for residents to regulate themselves.

The provincial government has said it hopes to safely vaccinate all residents, health care workers, and essential caregivers at long-term care homes in the priority regions of Toronto, Peel, York, and Windsor-Essex by Jan. 21.

As part of Phase 1, the province affirmed that 95,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and almost 53,000 doses of Moderna vaccines have been delivered to date.

Gen. Rick Hillier has said that an estimated total of over two million doses is expected in this phase.