China: WHO experts coming Thursday for virus origins probe

Last Updated Jan 11, 2021 at 12:28 am EST

BEIJING — China says a group of experts from the World Health Organization are due to arrive Thursday for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

A one-sentence announcement from the National Health Commission on Monday said the experts would be meeting with Chinese counterparts but gave no other details.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether they would be travelling to the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019.

Negotiations for the visit have long been underway, and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed disappointment last week over delays, saying that members of the international scientific team departing from their home countries had already started on their trip as part of an arrangement between the WHO and the Chinese government.

The Associated Press

