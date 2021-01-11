A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Jan. 11, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. ET on Monday Jan. 11, 2021.

In Canada, the provinces are reporting 23,697 new vaccinations administered for a total of 319,938 doses given. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 545,250 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 58.68 per cent of their available vaccine supply.

Newfoundland is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,785 doses given. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland for a total of 8,250 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 1.6 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 21.64 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

P.E.I. is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 3,600 doses given. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 6,075 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.8 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 59.26 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 2,720 doses given. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 13,450 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 1.4 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 20.22 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 5,019 doses given. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 11,175 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 1.4 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 44.91 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Quebec is reporting 9,264 new vaccinations administered for a total of 84,387 doses given. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 115,375 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 1.3 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 73.14 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Ontario is reporting 9,983 new vaccinations administered for a total of 113,246 doses given. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 196,125 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 1.3 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 57.74 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba is reporting 824 new vaccinations administered for a total of 9,498 doses given. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 25,825 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 1.9 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 36.78 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan is reporting 965 new vaccinations administered for a total of 7,929 doses given. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 17,575 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 1.5 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 45.12 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting 2,661 new vaccinations administered for a total of 44,994 doses given. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 59,800 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 1.4 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 75.24 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

British Columbia is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 46,259 doses given. There were zero new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 71,200 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 1.4 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 64.97 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Yukon is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 310 doses given. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 7,200 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 17 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 4.306 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 162 doses given. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 7,200 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 16 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 2.25 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 29 doses given. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 6,000 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 15 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 0.4833 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

*Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published January 11, 2021.

The Canadian Press