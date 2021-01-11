2 injured, 3 in custody following Brampton stabbing

Three men have been taken into custody following a double stabbing in Brampton early Monday morning.

Peel Police say two men in their 20s were stabbed during a fight outside of a vehicle on Durango Drive, in the area of Queen Street and Chinguacousy, just after midnight.

The first victim was found at the scene suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The second victim was found on Tessler Crescent, near Bovaird Drive and Main Street. He was also suffering from a critical stab wound.

Both men were taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victims and the suspects were known to each other.