Woman arrested after crashing into Humber River Hospital building with stolen car

A woman has been arrested after a car she was driving crashed into a pole and then into the Humber River Hospital building on Sunday.

Police responded to the hospital’s emergency entrance around 5:30 p.m. where the car, believed to be stolen, had been abandoned.

The driver fled on foot and police found her a short time later and took her into custody.

There is no word on what caused the collision at this time.

An investigation is underway.