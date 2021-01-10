Vaccine arrival at Tendercare LC too little, too late for some families

The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine at Tendercare Living Centre on Sunday may have been a welcome sight for some, but for family members who have lost loved ones to the virus it has come too little too late at the east-end long-term care home that has battled one of the deadliest outbreaks in the province.

Auston Chhor’s 86-year-old grandmother, who came to Canada from a small village in China many years ago, died from COVID-19 five days ago while at Tendercare. She was one of 73 residents who have passed away during the pandemic. Chhor says by the end, even her basic needs weren’t being met.

Jessica Wong says when her family first heard about the outbreak, they tried to take their 82-year-old grandmother out of Tendercare but after getting approval following a long back and forth with the centre, it was too late as her grandmother had tested positive for the virus. Wong says her condition is improving but the family is still worried for her.

NDP MPP Doly Begum, whose riding is home to Tendercare, says the vaccines should have arrived weeks ago when the case counts started to climb at the facility.

The office of the Minister of Long Term Care tells CityNews all long-term care residents and workers in hotspots will be vaccinated by Jan. 21. They added that action is also being taken to address urgent staff shortages, including issuing management orders and the use of infection prevention and control teams.

According to the provincial website, there are currently 245 long-term care homes dealing with an outbreak. To date, 2,967 residents have lost their lives to COVID-19.