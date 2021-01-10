Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada

Last Updated Jan 10, 2021 at 11:14 am EST

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:45 a.m.

Another day, another single-day high for new COVID-19 cases in Ontario. 

The province is reporting 3,945 new infections across the province in the past 24 hours, along with 61 new related deaths. 

Health Minister Christine Elliott says Toronto remains the most active virus hot spot, with 1,160 new cases since yesterday. 

The numbers of patients in hospital and in intensive care both rose slightly to 1,483 and 388 respectively.

  -This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2021.

The Canadian Press

