Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Tamil-Canadian rally condemns destruction of Mullivaikal memorial in Sri Lanka
by News Staff
Posted Jan 10, 2021 3:25 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 10, 2021 at 3:27 pm EST
One of the structures that form part of the Mullivaikal memorial on the University of Jaffna campus in Sri Lanka. FACEBOOK/vijaythaniofficial
Tamil-Canadians in the Greater Toronto Area organized a car rally Sunday, to condemn the destruction of the Mullivaikal memorial in Sri Lanka.
The Mullivaikal memorial is a series of stone sculptures commemorating the thousands of civilian Sri Lankan Tamils killed during the last phase of the country’s civil war between the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and Sri Lankan government forces. The facade portrays events across the decades-long conflict from the burning of the Jaffna Library in 1983 to children killed in the 2009 civil war.
The memorial was unveiled in 2019 at the University of Jaffna and reportedly bulldozed by Sri Lankan authorities on Friday night.
The rally commenced at Brampton City Hall and drove down to Toronto City Hall and Queen’s Park.
Brampton mayor Patrick Brown called the move a form of “structural genocide” and condemned the move.