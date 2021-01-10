Loading articles...

Ontario ticket holder wins Saturday night's $8.7 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Jan 10, 2021 at 4:58 am EST

TORONTO — A ticket holder in Ontario won Saturday night’s $8.7 million Lotto 649 jackpot.

The draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize also went to a lottery player in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 13 will be approximately $5 million.

The Canadian Press

