New COVID-19 modelling data to be released on Tuesday, sources say

Last Updated Jan 10, 2021 at 11:41 am EST

NAPLES, CAMPANIA, ITALY - 2020/06/12: A medical technician works in the laboratory of the Infectious diseases department for coronavirus (COVID-19)handling samples of coronavirus COVID 19 tests at the microbiology laboratory of Naples. (Photo by Salvatore Laporta/KONTROLAB/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The new COVID-19 modelling which Premier Doug Ford has described as a “wake-up call” will be released on Tuesday, not Monday as previously indicated, sources tell 680 NEWS.

When it comes to new restrictions, sources tell 680 NEWS that no decisions have yet been made, but that recommendations on possible further lockdown measures will be made to the cabinet by the health table on Monday for approval.

All options are said to remain on the table.

