2 dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Cambridge

Two people are dead following a two vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Cambridge.

Provincial police say the crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway about one kilometre before Guelph Line.

Witnesses tell police the silver-coloured SUV was driving erratically and moving in and out of traffic at high rates of speed just before the crash.

The SUV had pulled over into the right shoulder of the highway but was partially blocking the active right lane of the highway when the transport truck collided with the vehicle.

Police say the two male occupants of the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of the highway are expected to be closed at Highway 6 until the morning rush hour.

