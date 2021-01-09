Loading articles...

Wizards' Russell Westbrook out with quad injury

Last Updated Jan 9, 2021 at 6:14 pm EST

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook won’t play Saturday against the Miami Heat with a quad injury, coach Scott Brooks said.

Westbrook, who had triple-doubles in his first four games with Washington, is averaging 19.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 11.3 assists.

Brooks said Westbrook was injured in a game Wednesday against Philadelphia, and he credited him for playing through the injury, but he doesn’t know how long he’ll be out.

“It’s pretty sore,” Brooks said. “He’s definitely out.”

Westbrook played 33 minutes in a loss Friday at Boston and was intending to play again Saturday. He’d been held out of the second half of Washington’s first two back-to-backs this season as a precaution.

Westbrook also dislocated a finger on his right hand Wednesday and played Friday with his ring and pinkie fingers taped together. He had 12 points on 4-of-16 shooting.

Raul Neto will start in Westbrook’s place.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Rich Dubroff, The Associated Press

