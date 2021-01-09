Loading articles...

The Breakers offers free admission to frontline workers

Last Updated Jan 9, 2021 at 9:44 am EST

NEWPORT, R.I. — The Breakers mansion in Newport is offering free admission this weekend to all employees of police and fire departments in Newport County, as well as employees of Newport Hospital and Naval Health Clinic New England in Newport.

The offer of free admission Saturday and Sunday to these workers, regardless of where they live, is a way of thanking them for their services to our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Preservation Society of Newport County said in a statement.

All residents of Newport County also will be admitted for free during these two days, which are the last days of Holidays at the Newport Mansions and the new outdoor light display, Sparkling Lights at The Breakers.

The Breakers is the only Preservation Society building currently open; the others have closed for the winter season or remain closed because of the pandemic.

The Breakers is open from noon to 8 p.m., with last admission at 7 p.m. The outdoor holiday light display is illuminated at 4 p.m.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
Reports of wood debris affecting all lanes #WB401 / Winston Churchill.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:48 AM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: I don't want anyone to panic but we're seeing the sun again in Toronto. I know it's a bit unusual but let's savor it! I'll ha…
Latest Weather
Read more