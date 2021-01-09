Parking enforcement vehicle damaged after being shot at with pellets

Toronto police are investigating after a parking enforcement vehicle was shot at by a person with a pellet gun.

Police said they were called to the Town Centre Court and Borough Drive area Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said the vehicle’s rear window was damaged by pellets from a pellet gun. The parking officer was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting but was not injured, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.