Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ontario expands emergency child care for more frontline workers
by News Staff
Posted Jan 9, 2021 11:22 am EST
MISSISSAUGA, June 15, 2020 -- A man wearing a face mask with his boy arrives at a childcare center in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on June 15, 2020. The province of Ontario has allowed all childcare centers to reopen since June 12. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua via Getty)
More parents that work in certain frontline jobs will be able to access emergency childcare, the Ontario government said Saturday.
“This expansion helps the parents of school-aged children who may not be able to support their child’s learning/care at home because they are performing critical roles in their communities and are required to report to work in person,” the government said in a news release.
The expanded list includes the following:
Front-line staff in Children’s Aid Societies and residential services
Individuals working in developmental services, violence against women services, and antihuman trafficking
Individuals working in victims’ services
Individuals engaged in interpreting or intervenor services for persons who are deaf or deafblind
Individuals working in a homeless shelter or providing services to homeless persons
Food safety inspectors and individuals working in the processing, manufacturing or distribution of food and beverages
Provincial court services personnel, including Indigenous court workers
OPS staff employed in Radiation Protection Services
RCMP and Canada Border Services
Canada Post
Pharma and medical device manufacturing and distribution
Power workers
Non-municipal water and wastewater workers
Education staff who are required to attend schools to provide in-person instruction and support to students with special education needs who cannot be accommodated through remote learning
Employees of a hotel or motel that is acting as an isolation centre, health care centre, vaccine clinic or housing essential workers