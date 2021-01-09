Loading articles...

Ontario expands emergency child care for more frontline workers

MISSISSAUGA, June 15, 2020 -- A man wearing a face mask with his boy arrives at a childcare center in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on June 15, 2020. The province of Ontario has allowed all childcare centers to reopen since June 12. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua via Getty)

More parents that work in certain frontline jobs will be able to access emergency childcare, the Ontario government said Saturday.

“This expansion helps the parents of school-aged children who may not be able to support their child’s learning/care at home because they are performing critical roles in their communities and are required to report to work in person,” the government said in a news release.

The expanded list includes the following:

  • Front-line staff in Children’s Aid Societies and residential services
  • Individuals working in developmental services, violence against women services, and antihuman trafficking
  • Individuals working in victims’ services
  • Individuals engaged in interpreting or intervenor services for persons who are deaf or deafblind
  • Individuals working in a homeless shelter or providing services to homeless persons
  • Food safety inspectors and individuals working in the processing, manufacturing or distribution of food and beverages
  • Provincial court services personnel, including Indigenous court workers
  • OPS staff employed in Radiation Protection Services
  • RCMP and Canada Border Services
  • Canada Post
  • Pharma and medical device manufacturing and distribution
  • Power workers
  • Non-municipal water and wastewater workers
  • Education staff who are required to attend schools to provide in-person instruction and support to students with special education needs who cannot be accommodated through remote learning
  • Employees of a hotel or motel that is acting as an isolation centre, health care centre, vaccine clinic or housing essential workers

 

 

 

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
#WB401 express west of Bayview - stalled truck affects right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 55 minutes ago
Sun and cloud today is what you can expect for your Saturday! Our Guaranteed High is 2° with a wind chill of -2° du…
Latest Weather
Read more