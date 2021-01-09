Ontario reports drop in new COVID-19 cases, over 1,000 in Toronto

Ontario is reporting 3,443 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a drop from the record high 4,249 cases reported Friday.

Health officials say 40 new deaths were recorded.

Most of the new cases are in Toronto (1,070), followed by Peel Region (548), York Region (303), Windsor-Essex County (282).

The province said it completed nearly 72,900 tests in the previous day. The test positivity rate was 5.2 per cent.