Loading articles...

Ontario reports drop in new COVID-19 cases, over 1,000 in Toronto

Last Updated Jan 9, 2021 at 10:40 am EST

Covid-19 samples sit in a refrigerator at a LifeLabs testing facility in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Ontario Public Health has tapped private labs to help reach their testing goal of 16,000 per day. Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ontario is reporting 3,443 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a drop from the record high 4,249 cases reported Friday.

Health officials say 40 new deaths were recorded.

Most of the new cases are in Toronto (1,070), followed by Peel Region (548), York Region (303), Windsor-Essex County (282).

The province said it completed nearly 72,900 tests in the previous day. The test positivity rate was 5.2 per cent.

 

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
#WB401 express west of Bayview - stalled truck affects right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:22 AM
Sun and cloud today is what you can expect for your Saturday! Our Guaranteed High is 2° with a wind chill of -2° du…
Latest Weather
Read more