No winning ticket for Friday night's $32 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Jan 9, 2021 at 3:58 am EST

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $32 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

It means the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan. 12 will grow to approximately $40 million.

The Canadian Press

