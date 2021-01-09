Loading articles...

Minnesota reports 2,489 new COVID-19 cases, 43 more deaths

Last Updated Jan 9, 2021 at 1:28 pm EST

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota reported 2,489 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 43 more deaths, bringing the statewide death toll from the virus to 5,663 since the pandemic began.

The state has reported a total of 434,413 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The rolling average number of daily new cases has increased over the last two weeks, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. But cases are still down from November’s peak, which at one point averaged at more than 7,000 cases per day.

State health officials have been watching for a possible increase in cases following holiday travel, but they have said it’s too early to draw conclusions.

Meanwhile, a group that has been advocating for young athletes to get back to playing sports has sued Gov. Tim Walz and state officials in an effort to repeal a mandate that requires high school and youth athletes to wear masks during practices and games.

The federal suit, filed Friday by Let Them Play MN, alleges the state has singled out youth athletes and restricted their liberties, the Star Tribune reported. The mask requirement was announced Dec. 28 after state officials said high school and youth sports could return to practice Jan. 4. Walz had previously put youth sports on hold in mid-November as COVID-19 cases surged.

High school games will resume Jan. 14.

The Associated Press

