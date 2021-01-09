Loading articles...

Control centre fire shuts down half Mexico City subway lines

Last Updated Jan 9, 2021 at 5:44 pm EST

MEXICO CITY — A fire in the control centre of the Mexico City subway killed one woman Saturday and sent 32 others to the hospital, while knocking out service on half of the subway lines in the city of 9 million inhabitants.

Prior to the pandemic, which caused a steep drop in ridership, the Metro system carried over 130 million passengers each month.

The smoky fire hit the control centre building in downtown Mexico City early Saturday, and while it was brought under control, six of the subway’s 12 lines remained out of service late Saturday.

The single fatal victim was identified by city prosecutors only by her age, 20, but local media reported she was a security guard.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
The #401 is moving well across the city both ways!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:43 PM
@ViivianBakes Yup! Tomorrow morning. In the afternoon, we will see more clouds.
Latest Weather
Read more