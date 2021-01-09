Loading articles...

At least 3 injured in hammer attack at Bloor subway station

Last Updated Jan 9, 2021 at 9:54 pm EST

At least 3 people injured in a hammer attack at Bloor subway station. CITYNEWS/Arthur Pressick

One man is in custody after several people were injured in a hammer attack in the Bloor subway station.

Police say they were called to the platform of the subway station at around 8:44 p.m. following reports a man armed with a hammer was randomly striking people.

Paramedics say at least three people were treated for injuries. One was taken to hospital with minor injuries while the other two were treated on the scene.

The suspect fled the scene but police say they managed to locate him and place him in custody without any further incident.

