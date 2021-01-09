1 dead, 1 injured in single-vehicle crash in Mississauga

One person is dead and another has been injured following a single-vehicle crash in Mississauga.

Peel police say the accident occurred on Erin Centre Boulevard near the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Winston Churchill Boulevard just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

Paramedics say two adults were in the vehicle. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene while man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

No word on what may have led up to the crash.