Loading articles...

UK regulators approve use of 3rd vaccine against coronavirus

Last Updated Jan 8, 2021 at 7:28 am EST

LONDON — Britain has authorized a coronavirus vaccine developed by Moderna, the third to be licensed for use in the country.

The Department of Health said Friday that the vaccine meets the regulator’s “strict standards of safety, efficacy and quality.”

Britain has ordered 10 million doses of the vaccine, though it is not expected to be delivered to the U.K. until spring.

So far Britain has inoculated 1,5 million people with two other vaccines.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
CLEAR - SB Allen at Transit Rd. #SBAllen
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:21 AM
While it was an usually mild start to January 2021, it is not unheard of. Last January we were also very mild the…
Latest Weather
Read more