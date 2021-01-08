'This is the most serious situation we've ever been in ever,' Ford discussing new potential lockdown measures

The same day Ontario reported more than 4,200 cases of COVID-19, Premier Doug Ford sounded the alarm in a news conference on Friday morning.

Sources tell 680 NEWS Ford is meeting with his cabinet the same day, with further potential lockdown measures being discussed, though it’s not clear what those measures could be or when they would be announced.

Ford says if Ontario residents don’t follow the health guidelines, that desperate times are going to get worse, adding matters are quickly unraveling.

“We’re in a desperate situation, and when you see the modelling, you’ll fall off your chair. Everything is on the table right now,” Ford says.

“There will be further measures because this is getting out of control and we have to do whatever it takes.”

Ford says the new COVID modelling data will come out on Tuesday. His office saying they’re waiting on more data before releasing it.

“This is so so serious, matter of fact, this is the most serious situation we’ve ever been in ever ever — since the beginning of this pandemic,” Ford says.

Ontario’s associate chief medical officer of health, Dr. Barbara Yaffe says something needs to be done right now.

“We don’t want more people dying, we don’t want the ICU’s overwhelmed, we don’t want morgues overwhelmed… we don’t want to scare people, but on the other hand I think there’s too much complacency,” Yaffe says.

Yaffe signaled the new measure could be “similar to what happened in the spring.”

Yaffe also says they could mirror what other provinces have done. Quebec has enacted an overnight curfew, and while it’s not clear if that’s something the Ontario government is considering, Ford has said before that he’d be watching where the numbers go.

Meanwhile, opposition is calling on the premier to get new medical advisors — including a new chief medical officer of health.

NDP leader Andrea Horwath telling 680 NEWS, “if Mr. Ford is telling the truth, that he’s acting on the advice of his advisors, then I think it’s time he finds some new advisors.”

On Friday, Ford also pleaded for help from the federal government and Health Canada to ramp up vaccine distribution.