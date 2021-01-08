RCMP: No Canadians involved in violent riots at U.S. Capitol

Despite the fact that Canadian flags were spotted during the pro-trump rally that led to the storming of Capitol hill, both Global Affairs and the RCMP tell 680 NEWS at this time, they are not aware of any Canadians being involved in the security breach.

The FBI is still working to identify those in the crowd involved in pushing past police lines and entering the capitol building.

On top of the Canadian flags at the rally, one of the right wings groups participating was the Proud Boys, which originated in Canada but has grown significantly in the U.S.

The RCMP also says it has not been asked to assist in the FBI investigation and directs further questions to American authorities.

A West Virginia state lawmaker and a man pictured sitting at U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk are among those facing federal charges stemming from the siege on Wednesday.

This photo, courtesy of @saulloeb of Getty Images, shows one Trump supporter that broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office. CNN reports a note was left on her desk that read "We will not back down" pic.twitter.com/JchHh2dQkB — 680 NEWS Toronto (@680NEWS) January 6, 2021

The Justice Department released details on 13 defendants who were charged in connection with the Capitol riots.

They included Richard Barnett; the man who was photographed sitting at Pelosi’s desk.

“The shocking images of Mr. Barnett with his boots up on a desk in the speaker of the House’s office on Wednesday was repulsive,” Rosen said in a statement, according to Reuters.

“Those who are proven to have committed criminal acts during the storming of the Capitol will face justice.”