No injuries reported after Thursday night shooting at Toronto, Vaughan border

York Police are looking for a white Toyota with tinted windows after a possible road rage shooting incident at the Toronto – Vaughan border on Thursday night.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. at a gas station at Steeles and Weston Road.

Police say the suspect vehicle pulled up next to the victim’s car and opened fire, shattering the rear window.

No injuries have been reported.

Police say they haven’t been able to determine why the victim was targeted.

Toronto police are now investigating.