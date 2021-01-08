Loading articles...

National employment numbers for December from Statistics Canada, at a glance

Last Updated Jan 8, 2021 at 8:58 am EST

OTTAWA — A quick look at Canada’s December employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 8.6 per cent (8.5)

Employment rate: 59.3 per cent (59.5)

Participation rate: 64.9 per cent (65.1)

Number unemployed: 1,755,800 (1,735,200)

Number working: 18,553,000 (18,615,600)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 17.7 per cent (17.4)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 7.5 per cent (7.4)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 6.9 per cent (6.8)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2021 and was generated automatically.

The Canadian Press

