Man seriously injured in North York stabbing

One man is in custody after another man was stabbed in North York. CITYNEWS/Dave Misener

A man has suffered serious injuries following a stabbing in North York.

Police say they were called to a store in a plaza on Albion Road, west of Finch Avenue West just after 7 p.m. Friday night.

They say two men were involved in an altercation when one of them was stabbed.

A suspect was located and taken into custody. Police say a weapon has been recovered and no other suspects are being sought at this time.

