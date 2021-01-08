Trudeau denounces Trump's influence at U.S. Capitol, says President 'incited' violence

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made his strongest statement yet on the storming of Capitol hill earlier this week in Washington, pointing the finger of blame at President Donald Trump and his political team.

At his home of Rideau cottage, Trudeau began his COVID-19 update addressing the developments we saw in Washington, not mincing words about what happened.

“What we witnessed was an assault on democracy by violent rioters incited by the current President and other politicians,” an uncharacteristically harsh Trudeau said.

Trudeau has been careful not to criticize Trump over the last four years as 75 percent of Canada’s exports go to America, but Trudeau says Trump and other politicians are to blame and says what Canadians witnessed was “shocking, deeply disturbing, and frankly saddening.”

He says Canadians expect a “debate that is grounded in shared acceptance of the facts.”

The Prime Minister, who didn’t mention Trump by name, said democracy is resilient and violent extremists will not succeed in overruling the will of the people.

Trudeau also said democracy takes work and he spoke about this with premiers, noting in Canada we can’t take it for granted.

On Wednesday, in the hours following the assault at the U.S. Capitol, Trudeau was asked whether he feels confident a transition will see President-Elect Joe Biden move into the White House, saying he believes the democratic institutions are strong, adding he hopes for the best.