Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for December, by province

OTTAWA — Canada’s national unemployment rate was 8.6 per cent in December. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

– Newfoundland and Labrador 12.3 per cent (12.2)

– Prince Edward Island 10.1 per cent (10.2)

– Nova Scotia 8.6 per cent (6.4)

– New Brunswick 9.3 per cent (9.6)

– Quebec 6.7 per cent (7.2)

– Ontario 9.5 per cent (9.1)

– Manitoba 8.2 per cent (7.4)

– Saskatchewan 7.8 per cent (6.9)

– Alberta 11.0 per cent (11.1)

– British Columbia 7.2 per cent (7.1)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2021 and was generated automatically.

The Canadian Press