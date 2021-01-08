Loading articles...

GOP's David Perdue concedes to Jon Ossoff in Georgia runoff

Last Updated Jan 8, 2021 at 3:28 pm EST

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2020, file photo, Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., leaves Capitol Hill in Washington. Perdue has taken down a digital campaign ad featuring a manipulated picture of his Democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, who is Jewish, with an enlarged nose. A spokeswoman for Perdue said in a statement Monday, July 27, 2020, that the image has been removed from Facebook, calling it an "unintentional error" by an outside vendor, without naming the vendor. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

ATLANTA — Republican David Perdue conceded his loss to Democrat Jon Ossoff on Friday, bringing Georgia’s two U.S. Senate runoffs that will deliver Democratic control of the chamber one step closer to an end.

A day earlier, the GOP’s Kelly Loeffler conceded to Democrat Raphael Warnock in the other race.

Perdue thanked supporters in a statement before acknowledging his loss and saying “I want to congratulate the Democratic Party and my opponent for this runoff win.”

After their contentious race marked by sharp personal attacks, Perdue’s statement did not mention Ossoff by name.

A spokesperson for Ossoff’s campaign said the Democrat had not received a call from Perdue and that they learned about his concession from media reports.

Ossoff’s victory will make him the youngest sitting member of the U.S. Senate.

Ben Nadler, The Associated Press


Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: Two left lanes are now blocked on the Fort Erie bound QEW at the Burlington Skyway.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:55 AM
Retweeted @AndyOzzy92: The best part about the drive into work this morning was that I had to put on my sunglasses for the first time in a week! #…
Latest Weather
Read more