Ginella Massa to make history with CBC news show 'Canada Tonight with Ginella Massa'

Toronto television journalist Ginella Massa is set to make history again.

As host of the CBC news series “Canada Tonight with Ginella Massa,” premiering Monday, the public broadcaster says she’s believed to be the first hijab-wearing national TV news host in Canada.

Massa calls it “a dream come true” to be on a national platform, and says she sees the job as a responsibility and a public good.

Massa joins CBC from CityNews in Toronto, where she hosted newscasts.

In 2015 she also made history when she was believed to be the first TV news reporter in North America to wear a hijab on-air as a video journalist for CTV News in Kitchener, Ont.

“Canada Tonight with Ginella Massa” airs live in prime time and aims to cover current affairs from a variety of perspectives that aren’t necessarily featured across the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2021.

The Canadian Press