Loading articles...

Ginella Massa to make history with CBC news show 'Canada Tonight with Ginella Massa'

Last Updated Jan 8, 2021 at 10:28 am EST

Toronto television journalist Ginella Massa is set to make history again.

As host of the CBC news series “Canada Tonight with Ginella Massa,” premiering Monday, the public broadcaster says she’s believed to be the first hijab-wearing national TV news host in Canada.

Massa calls it “a dream come true” to be on a national platform, and says she sees the job as a responsibility and a public good.

Massa joins CBC from CityNews in Toronto, where she hosted newscasts. 

In 2015 she also made history when she was believed to be the first TV news reporter in North America to wear a hijab on-air as a video journalist for CTV News in Kitchener, Ont.

“Canada Tonight with Ginella Massa” airs live in prime time and aims to cover current affairs from a variety of perspectives that aren’t necessarily featured across the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 27 minutes ago
CLEAR - WB 401 west of Sweaburg/Mill St in Woodstock. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:20 AM
Retweeted @Ginger_Zee: SNOW IN SPAIN! Madrid had its first snow in a decade and the heaviest snow since 1984! Parts of Spain saw temps down to -32…
Latest Weather
Read more