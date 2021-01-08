Loading articles...

Fire in western Indian hospital kills 10 infants, 7 rescued

Last Updated Jan 8, 2021 at 10:14 pm EST

NEW DELHI — A fire broke out in the intensive care unit of a government-run hospital in western India early Saturday, killing 10 infants, police and news reports said.

A preliminary investigation suggests the fire was caused by an electrical short-circuit, said police officer V.S. Chavan.

The Press Trust of India news agency said the infants were 1 to 3 months old.

Firefighters rescued seven babies from the newborn care unit of the hospital in Bhandara, a town in Maharashtra state nearly 1,000 kilometres (625 miles) south of New Delhi.

The Associated Press

