Democracy takes work, Trudeau says in condemning 'violent rioters' incited by Trump

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is again condemning violent rioters he says were incited by U.S. President Donald Trump and other politicians on Capitol Hill this week.

Speaking outside his residence in Ottawa today, he called Wednesday’s events an “assault on democracy” and says such violence has no place in society.

He says he discussed the issue during his call with provincial and territorial premiers Thursday evening, when he said that democracy is resilient, but it also takes work.

He says it is an accomplishment to have and maintain a political system where the party that loses an election “gracefully concedes” and where rivals work together for everyone.

He says Canadians expect debate and that it be grounded in the facts.

He says it is important not to support those who promote untruths or leave room for hate and extremism.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2021.

The Canadian Press