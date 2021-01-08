Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Congo releases man convicted of role in Kabila assassination
by Jean Yves Kamale, The Associated Press
Posted Jan 8, 2021 10:23 am EST
Last Updated Jan 8, 2021 at 10:28 am EST
KINSHASA, Congo — Congolese authorities on Friday released Eddy Kapend, a man once sentenced to death for his role in the assassination of President Laurent Kabila nearly two decades ago.
Kapend left the central prison of Makala after a ceremony presided over by Justice Minister Bernard Takaishe Ngumbi.
The development comes just days after a presidential pardon was granted to all Congolese prisoners who had been sentenced to 20 years. Eleven of Kapend’s co-defendants died in prison before the pardon was granted by President Felix Tshisekedi.
Kabila was assassinated in the presidential palace in the capital, Kinshasa, on Jan. 16, 2001 by one of his bodyguards, who was killed minutes later by security forces. Kapend, Kabila’s cousin and aide-de-camp, was the accused ringleader in the assassination.
Two years later, a Kinshasa court sentenced 26 people to death in connection with the killing. Some 64 others were sentenced to terms ranging from six months to life.
Laurent Kabila’s son Joseph took over after his father’s assassination and served as president from 2001-2019.