Loading articles...

Catholic diocese releases names of credibly accused priests

Last Updated Jan 8, 2021 at 8:58 am EST

FALL RIVER, Mass. — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fall River in Massachusetts has released a list of 75 clergy credibly or publicly accused of sexual abuse of a minor.

More than three-quarters of the names released by the diocese Thursday have already been made public through previous announcements from the church, media reports, or other means, according to a statement.

There are currently no priests in ministry who have been credibly accused.

“As I pray for a spirit of healing and reconciliation, I know that we cannot move on without an honest accounting for the past,” Bishop Edgar da Cunha said in a statement. “As your bishop, I am deeply and profoundly sorry for the abuse that was perpetrated by priests within this diocese and have recommitted myself to do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.”

The diocese conducted a thorough review process that was reviewed by independent agencies.

“We believe that the diocese’s investigative and review process was thorough and balanced and was fair to those making an accusation as well as to the accused,” said former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis, whose company reviewed the church’s process.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 31 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB O'Connor approaching Don Mills - traffic spotters say this is a collision. A vehicle has rear ended the…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 9 minutes ago
Retweeted @Ginger_Zee: SNOW IN SPAIN! Madrid had its first snow in a decade and the heaviest snow since 1984! Parts of Spain saw temps down to -32…
Latest Weather
Read more