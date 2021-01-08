Canada expected to receive around 6-million doses of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines by end of March

As Ontario’s Premier calls on the government for more vaccines, Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin said Canada is expected to receive six million doses of Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines by the end of March.

Fortin said Moderna’s shots will arrive every three weeks while Pfizer’s vaccine shipments will continue to arrive on weekly basis.

“We expect to have distributed two million doses of the Moderna vaccines,” Fortin said. “Those are the numbers that we have today. We are working with Moderna to accelerate the availability of its vaccines, and that also applies to Pfizer/BioNTech.

The military commander leading vaccine logistics in Canada says more than 171,000 doses of the Moderna shot are set to be delivered by the end of next week.

Fortin adds that another 170,000 doses are expected during the first week of February, then delivery will begin to scale up.

He also says Pfizer has updated its guidelines for transporting vaccine doses in a thawed state, which means more options for more delivery sites and smaller amounts.

Both vaccines take two doses to be effective.

With Doug Ford pleading for help on that front, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he and the Premiers discussed the COVID-19 vaccine rollout during their telephone call late Thursday.

Trudeau today reiterated his prediction that anyone who wants a vaccine should have it by September.

“We’re hoping for three million Canadians to be vaccinated by the end of March,” the Prime Minister said. “Into the spring, we hope to see many, many more millions of Canadians vaccinated as well but we hold to September as the date for every Canadian who wants one will be able to get a vaccine.”

On the subject of Canadians being willing to get inoculated against the virus, Canada’s deputy chief public health officer says he’s confident most Canadians will embrace getting vaccinated for COVID-19.

Dr. Howard Njoo says he expects that once vaccines become more widely available, skepticism will subside.

“As the summer months roll on, by the time we hit September, hopefully, there will just be a few more pockets in terms of Canadians that, for whatever reason, have not taken up the offer yet; we will reach out to offer the vaccination to those remaining Canadians eligible to get vaccinated,” Njoo said.

“That’s the overall game plan.”

Canada’s first phase of vaccine rollout began last month and targets front-line health-care workers, long-term care residents, and some Indigenous populations.

That’s expected to stretch into March before the process is broadened this spring.

To date, Health Canada has approved two vaccines for use with Ford today calling on health officials to establish a third, such as AstraZeneca.

With files from The Canadian Press