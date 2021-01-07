Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Woman walking in Nanaimo, B.C., is showered with cash: RCMP
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 7, 2021 4:21 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 7, 2021 at 4:28 pm EST
NANAIMO, B.C. — The Mounties say a woman out for a walk in Nanaimo, B.C., was surprised when cash began falling from the sky around her.
Police say in a news release the woman was walking on a street in north Nanaimo on Monday when a car “went flying past her.”
Seconds later, money started floating down around her.
The vehicle didn’t stop and the woman didn’t get a plate number or vehicle description before picking up the cash and going to police.
The RCMP say they’ve had no reports of lost money and the owner may not even be aware the cash flew out the window.
The undisclosed amount of cash will be held for 90 days and if the lawful owner isn’t found, the finder will get to keep the windfall.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2021.
The Canadian Press
