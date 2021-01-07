Loading articles...

Woman shot at Capitol was Air Force veteran who backed Trump

Last Updated Jan 7, 2021 at 1:28 pm EST

Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. It's been a stunning day as a number of lawmakers and then the mob of protesters tried to overturn America's presidential election, undercut the nation's democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

SAN DIEGO — The woman who was fatally shot when a mob supporting President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol was identified by authorities Thursday as Ashli Babbitt, whose family described her as an Air Force veteran and avid supporter of Trump and his efforts to stay in office.

A U.S. Capitol Police officer on Wednesday shot Babbitt, who later died at a hospital. The shooting occurred as thousands of rioters forced their way into the House chamber, where members of Congress were hiding, according to Steven A. Sund, chief of the Capitol Police.

He said rioters “actively attacked” Capitol police and other law enforcement officers with metal pipes, discharged chemical irritants and “took up other weapons against our officers.” The scene was “unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here in Washington, D.C.,” Sund said in a statement.

Ashli Babbitt’s husband, Aaron Babbitt, told KSWB-TV, a Fox affiliate in San Diego, that he and his wife, 35, live in San Diego and that she was in Washington on Wednesday to support Trump. Aaron Babbitt sent his wife a message about 30 minutes before the shooting and never heard back.

“She loved her country and she was doing what she thought was right to support her country, joining up with like-minded people that also love their president and their country,” he told the news station.

A Twitter account under Babbitt’s name identifies her as a veteran, Libertarian and supporter of the Second Amendment. She frequently retweeted comments by the president and his supporters about Wednesday’s gathering and their discredited claims of election fraud. Her last comment, posted Friday, read, “Jan 6, 2021” with American flag and thumbs-up emojis.

The Twitter account also included news of a recall effort against California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, including an endorsement by Kevin Faulconer, a former San Diego mayor.

Ashli Elizabeth McEntee is chief executive officer of Fowlers Pool Service & Supply Inc. in Spring Valley, California, near San Diego, according to California secretary of state business records. The company’s chief financial officer is Aaron Raymond Babbitt, her husband.

Babbitt’s ex-husband, Timothy McEntee, called her a “wonderful woman with a big heart and a strong mind” in an email to The San Diego Union-Tribune. McEntee said he and Babbitt were married from April 2005 to May 2019.

A Facebook account with Babbitt’s name says she married Aaron Babbitt on June 25, 2019, and identifies her employer as Fowlers Pool Service.

The Air Force said Thursday that Ashli Elizabeth McEntee was on active duty from 2004 to 2008, most recently at Dyes Air Force Base near Abilene, Texas. She was also member of the Air Force Reserve from 2008 to 2010 and the Air National Guard from 2010 to 2016.

Associated Press writer Lolita C. Baldor in Washington contributed.

Elliot Spagat, The Associated Press

Ford says announcement coming on whether students will return for in-person learning - 680 NEWS
Ford says announcement coming on whether students will return for in-person learning

Last Updated Jan 7, 2021 at 1:14 pm EST

It appears as if virtual learning for Ontario students could last longer than planned.

Premier Ford said Ontario’s chief medical officer of health will make an announcement on Thursday regarding a possible extension of school closures.

Ford said, “It’ll be later today, you’ll hear an announcement about that.”

“Number one priority is not to put our kids in jeopardy. And I will never do that especially at the rates we’re seeing. We’re seeing the numbers climb, again I want to repeat what I said, young kids under 13 positivity rate is up towards 20 percent one in five kids are showing COVID right now.”

This comes as the union representing the province’s elementary teachers calls on local public health units to reconsider a return to in-person learning on Monday, especially in the hardest-hit communities.

The president of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) says it makes no sense to send students, teachers, and education workers back to school while the province is locked down.

ETFO says it also wants to see asymptomatic testing rolled out in schools.

Elementary level students are scheduled to return to their schools next Monday and high school students are set to resume in-person learning on January 25.

Toronto’s top doctor, Eileen de Villa, also recently touched on the possibility of continued virtual learning, saying she is “very concerned.”

“We have a lot of COVID-19 activity and in our community and we know that spread in our community gives rise to greater risk,” she said on Wednesday.

“I certainly have some concerns around what this means for children in our community and have registered those concerns with our provincial counterparts. We’re continuing to have active discussion on that front.”

Epidemiologist Dr. David Fisman supports a delayed return, calling it irresponsible to send children and educators back to school without knowing for sure it’s safe.

Meanwhile, more than half of Ontarians are reportedly not confident that schools will be able to safely reopen this month.

A campaign research survey for the Toronto Star finds 54 percent of respondents are not confident elementary students will be back in the classroom on Monday as planned.

52 percent also don’t believe high school students will be back in class as of January 25.

The survey also finds a majority of Ontarians support current lockdown measures.

On Wednesday, the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario sent an open letter to the Premier, minister of education, and provincial health officials asking for an extension of virtual learning because of a sharp rise of COVID-19 cases in the community.

